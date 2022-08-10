More than 100 Missouri law enforcement agencies failed to provide 2021 crime data to the FBI after it switched to a new crime statistics tracking system.

Nationwide, 2 of every 5 law enforcement agencies filed no crime data for 2021. In Missouri, 113 agencies filed no data, and another 165 provided only partial data, according to The Marshall Project, a nonprofit group that reports on criminal justice issues. The Marshall Project data indicates 314 Missouri agencies provided a full 12 months of crime reports.

