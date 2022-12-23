Missouri will be required to provide yearlong, continuous coverage for anyone under age 19 enrolled in Medicaid or the Children’s Health Insurance Program, as part of a $1.7 trillion spending package approved by Congress Friday.

In a move advocates have long pushed for as a way to avoid unnecessarily forcing children off the rolls, all states will be required to continue public health insurance coverage for one year after a child is enrolled — regardless of whether their family’s income fluctuates.

