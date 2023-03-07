The Thomas F. Eagleton U.S. Courthouse in St. Louis

The Thomas F. Eagleton U.S. Courthouse in St. Louis, home of the United States District Court of the Eastern District of Missouri.

 Rebecca Rivas/Missouri Independent

A federal grand jury issued three subpoenas to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services in December demanding records about a pair of St. Louis-area nonprofits and their involvement in a federal child nutrition program.

The state turned over the subpoenas to The Independent as part of a request under the Sunshine Law. Issued by the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri, they sought a wide range of documents involving New Heights Community Resource Center and Church in Action, doing business as Influence Church.

