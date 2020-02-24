JEFFERSON CITY — Former prisoners on probation are expected to be productive members of society, but they are not given all of their rights, Sen. Jamila Nasheed, D-St. Louis, argued in a hearing Monday.
“While on probation or parole, we expect for former offenders to get a job and earn a paycheck,” Nasheed said. “But when election day comes, they are barred from casting a ballot. That is taxation without representation.”
Her bill, Senate Bill 542, would repeal sections of Missouri law that prevent former prisoners convicted of nonviolent offenses, who are currently on probation or parole, from voting. She spoke at a public hearing in front of the Senate Judiciary and Civil and Criminal Jurisprudence Committee.
Probation sentences can last decades, Nasheed said. The bill could affect more than 62,000 people currently on parole, according to a state report.
“We can unlock the vote for tens of thousands of Missourians who have paid their debt to society and simply want to participate in our democracy,” she said.
St. Louis resident Bradley Cobb, a former prisoner currently on parole, testified in support of the bill.
“I would like to be able to vote for city council,” he said. “I would like to be able to participate in Super Tuesday and elect our next president. At some point, when will my debt be paid?”
Cobb will get off parole in May.
“They always say, ‘Oh, we want people to get out and be good citizens,’” he said. “How can I be a citizen when I can’t be a citizen?”
Jamie Dennis is the director of Save Our Sons, a St. Louis-based workforce development program for economically disadvantaged African American men. Dennis also testified in support of the bill.
“We want to be able to integrate these guys back into our justice system, not as prisoners, but as tax-paying citizens,” he said.
Sixteen states and the District of Columbia grant felons automatic restoration of voting rights upon release from prison, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures. Missouri is one of 21 states in which felons lose voting rights while incarcerated and also while on parole or probation.
Representatives from the ACLU, Missouri Catholic Conference and Missouri NAACP all went on the record as supporting the bill.
A similar bill, sponsored by Nasheed and then-senators Rob Schaaf, R-St. Joseph, and Shalonn “Kiki” Curls, D-Kansas City, died in committee in 2016.