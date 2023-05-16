Missouri gun owners face a deadline at the end of the month to turn in or destroy so-called pistol braces or face federal prosecution.

Failure to observe ATF guidelines for compliance is a federal felony crime carrying up to 10 years in prison and $250,000 in fines for each firearm in violation.

The official image of pistol braces

Examples of pistol braces displayed in an ATF image. 
Hunter Wayland is an employee of Modern Arms

Hunter Wayland, an employee of Modern Arms, a Columbia gun store owned by his father, says customers are confused about the new gun brace rule.
  • Clayton Vickers is a graduate student at the University of Missouri Journalism School, and through his education there he aspires to become a public-affairs journalist of great renown.

    Clayton is working in Jefferson City to cover the ongoings of the state legislature and the stories within the community that matter to Missourians. He hopes to utilize his political science background to step into government-accountability reporting that places power into the hands of constituents (at any scale).

    Clayton will graduate with his master's degree in Spring of 2024 after completing an internship with a reputable publication.

  • Fred Anklam Jr. manages state government reporters. He can be reached at anklamf@missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 573-882-5720.