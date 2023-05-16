Missouri gun owners face a deadline at the end of the month to turn in or destroy so-called pistol braces or face federal prosecution.
Failure to observe ATF guidelines for compliance is a federal felony crime carrying up to 10 years in prison and $250,000 in fines for each firearm in violation.
That’s the result of a final rule published earlier this year by the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives which reinterprets how pistol braces are regulated under federal gun laws.
The Congressional Research Service estimates that between 10 and 40 million individuals across the country possess brace-equipped firearms.
Pistol braces were created to aid disabled shooters, allowing the user to brace a support against the forearm for shooting a larger firearm with a single, extended arm.
Steve Lindley, program manager at the Brady United Against Gun Violence Campaign, said that although braces were created for “a very noble cause,” the firearms industry has “used it as a loophole to make short-barreled rifles.”
ATF requires a firearms owner to register any short-barreled firearm with an attached shoulder stock, and possession involves more strict rules than other firearms. That is another option for those who want to keep their pistol braces.
“Short-barreled rifles that are not covered by NFA (National Firearms Act) license — you have all the firepower of a regular rifle, but you’re making it readily concealable,” said Lindley.
“Once you start taking those rifles and putting them in a format that is concealable, we can see those being used in criminal activity,” he said.
Lindley said that braces are too often being used by gun owners as buttstocks and “regulations and laws have to change with the times” to be enforced properly.
How the rule evolved
For over a decade, the ATF held that firearms equipped with pistol braces were not subject to the National Firearms Act.
ATF made several changes in how braces could be used but did not limit ownership, implying that the bureau would need Congress to pass an outright ban.
A 2017 ATF ruling, which stood until the new rule was adopted this year, stated that owners could legally have shoulder braces like a buttstock.
“What changed?” asked U.S. Rep. Eric Burlison, R-Missouri, when the Missourian asked about the new brace rule.
“The answer is the political leadership inside the executive branch, and the unelected bureaucrats writing the rules inside the ATF,” he added in a statement.
Burlison, a self-described “2nd Amendment champion,” co-sponsored federal legislation to repeal the National Firearms Act.
Burlison said that after 10 years of okaying braces, “the ATF has no right to criminalize millions of law-abiding gun owners overnight.”
Enforcement issues
Opponents to the brace rule believe that gun owners could be harmed if they are unaware of the change.
Larry Wayland, owner of Modern Arms gun store in Columbia, said that customers have come into the store unaware that they couldn’t buy brace-equipped firearms, much less that they’d need to alter or surrender their own.
Though some brace owners may fail to comply due to ignorance of the rule change, there are rumblings of deliberate non-compliance with the rule change.
Hunter Wayland, Larry’s son and an employee at Modern Arms, told the Missourian that “I’ve had (customers) talk about it, whether they will or not I cannot confirm.”
“I think that it is up to the individual, and civil disobedience has worked to change law in the past,” he said.
“Before (the rule) got announced, I’d say that of my handgun sales and transfers, we’d be doing maybe 10-20% where large-format pistols with braces (were sold),” Wayland said. “They’re incredibly popular.”
Low compliance with the 2019 bump-stock ban could forecast the reaction to the pistol brace ban. That ban was another reinterpretation of a regulatory definition by the ATF, changing what qualifies as a machine gun.
The number of bump stocks surrendered was minuscule compared to Justice Department estimates that there were hundreds of thousands of bump stocks in circulation at the time.
The Missouri 2021 Second Amendment Preservation Act (SAPA) forbids local police from enforcing federal gun laws, another possible hindrance to the brace rule’s enforcement in Missouri.
While a federal judge ruled the law unconstitutional this year, Missouri State Highway Patrol Capt. John Hotz said the patrol and other state law enforcement assets continue to observe SAPA.
“This case has been appealed and the patrol will continue to comply with SAPA until it has completed the judicial process,” he said.
Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey appealed the SAPA ruling to the U.S. Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals and joined other state attorney generals in suing ATF and its brace rule.
Brace owners weigh options
When SAPA was about to become law, ATF Special Agent Frederic Winston warned that the possibility of a private citizen’s “erroneous belief that federal firearms laws (are) invalid” would “pose an unacceptable and unnecessary risk of violent confrontation, use of force, and serious injury.”
Lindley at Brady United warned that in cases like the brace rule, state law enforcement’s inability to assist “makes it difficult for people to know what they can and cannot do.”
Some online pro-gun personalities toy with mentions of non-compliance. Though they don’t explicitly recommend disobedience, some hint at it.
Other pro-gun figures previously discouraged immediate compliance, believing that the rule could be halted in court before May 31. With the deadline drawing near, that is changing.
William Kirk is president of the law firm Washington Gun Law and has become popular on YouTube for providing gun owners with advice. Washington Gun Law released several videos tracking legal developments throughout the countdown to May 31.
Although Kirk was encouraged by the lawsuit against ATF joined by Bailey, the lack of an injunction against the rule led him to show his viewers how to register a braced firearm on the ATF’s website.
“(Barring) some kind of a cataclysmic event with a lawsuit, an injunction, or something out of Congress we are going to run up against that deadline,” he said.
Missouri brace owners face a decision on how to grapple with the ATF’s decision, and it doesn’t help that neither its future as law nor what its enforcement may look like in Missouri is clear.