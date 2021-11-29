GRAY SUMMIT— A cohort of rookie hunters in bright orange caps and vests rested around picnic tables and aged cabins at the Shaw Nature Reserve for lunch on Oct. 9. After hunting through foggy twilight, they returned midday to send off their harvest and celebrate.
Out of the six first-time hunters, Barb Westerhold was the first to snag a deer.
“I was wanting another one,” Westerhold remembered. “‘Can we do it again? Can we do it again?’”
Westerhold and the others were part of the latest Women’s Managed Deer Hunt, a joint effort between the Shaw Nature Reserve and the Missouri Department of Conservation. Participants learned basic rifle and hunting skills in workshops leading up to the hunt. Normally, this is an overnight excursion, but the event was shortened to one day because of pandemic concerns.
Some attendees, like Westerhold, had a few small-game hunts under their belts. Others had no experience at all.
The managed deer hunt event is aimed at women who are just starting or looking to improve their hunting skills. Event coordinator Kurt Otterstein said that by the end of the program, the attendees will have all the tools they need to be independent hunters.
“I always tell the ladies, ‘I hope I never see you again,’” joked Otterstein.
A Change of Face
Women are the fastest growing population of hunters. According to surveys by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the number of women hunters increased from 1.1 million in 2011 to 1.5 million in 2016. However, women are still a minority among hunting populations; in the same time, the proportion of women hunters dropped from 11% to 10%.
Stacey Davis, a manager at the Anita B. Gorman Conservation Discovery Center, said she’s seen more newcomers at women-specific events held by the Missouri Department of Conservation.
Additionally, some classes remove a secondary barrier: access to equipment. Attendees can borrow rifles and bows for practice and learn how to safely use them under a mentor’s instruction.
Davis said that newcomers in her classes come for a variety of reasons, such as for a hobby or to learn how to ethically source their own meats.
Moreover, Davis said hunting is a “perfectly good excuse to sit up in the woods and do nothing for hours.”
“It's not all about harvesting the deer or turkey or whatever,” Otterstein said. “It's about catching the pole and then relaxing or spending some time in the woods.”
Outreach for the Outdoors
The Women’s Managed Deer hunt has been successfully running for 15 years.
“We’re trying to recruit and retain,” Otterstein said. “The department is trying to mesh with other organizations to try to get people over (barriers) and get out in the woods.
Gwen Kuckelman guided hunts for two years after participating in her first hunt in 2015. She said that Otterstein invited her back as a mentor. “I found a lot of joy and pleasure in guiding (her first mentee) through that process based on what I had learned from my guide,” Kuckelman said.
The Department of Conservation also holds specialized managed deer hunts for youth groups, people with disabilities and veterans. They are also considering a law enforcement only hunt. It is all part of a goal to get more people from a variety of communities outdoors.
Participants for managed hunts are randomly drawn from a pool of applicants. Those who aren’t pulled can earn and accumulate “preference points” that increase their chances of being chosen for future hunts.
Managed deer hunts run annually from mid-September through mid-January across the state. Applications open annually during July.