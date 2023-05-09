JEFFERSON CITY — When Roe v. Wade was overturned by the Supreme Court in June 2022, trigger laws went into effect to ban or restrict abortion in many states, including Missouri.

The legislature this session has seen attempts both to expand access to abortion in the state as well as further restrict and criminalize it. Legislation has also been proposed to attempt to ease the burdens of pregnancy on Missourians.

  • State Government reporter, spring 2022. Studying print and digital news journalism. Reach me at emmamurphy@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5720.

  • Fred Anklam Jr. manages state government reporters. He can be reached at anklamf@missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 573-882-5720.