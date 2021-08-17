Fields of purple: How lavender could become a beautiful new crop in Missouri

Purple fields of lavender have enchanted gardeners for centuries. Ever since the Romans grew the fragrant blooms to scent their baths, and the Greeks discovered it had soothing medicinal properties, lavender has been prized among plants.
Today, commercial growers harvest lavender to extract its oils and preserve its flowers for a multitude of culinary and cosmetic concoctions.
Most commonly associated with the Provence region in southeastern France and other Mediterranean habitats where it is a native, lavender is now finding a home in Missouri.
Kelly McGowan is the MU Extension horticulturist in Greene County who wants to see more purple in more fields. She and two other researchers, Patrick Byers and Kate Kammler, hope to develop a set of standardized growing practices for cultivating lavender in the state.
In December, McGowan received a grant from the Missouri Department of Agriculture to grow and study lavender. This summer, she planted six lavender varieties on a compact plot in the Springfield Botanical Gardens.
The project also includes plots outside of St. Louis and near the Iowa border. McGowan wants to discover which lavender cultivars will survive and even thrive in the state's climate conditions.
Lavender can be difficult to grow in Missouri because of winter stress and high summer humidity, but it offers abundant opportunities for both farming and agritourism.
McGowan and her team are now studying ways to prepare the soil and establish the plants. They want to share region-specific advice about keeping the soil dry enough for the plants to thrive and protecting them through harsh winters.
She decided to study lavender because of its high economic value relative to its small growing scale.
"Lavender is a product or a plant that can be grown and make money on small acreage," she said. "You don't need a huge, huge farm to make money off of lavender, you can make money off of just a quarter acre."
"It's a premium product," she added. "You can get premium prices for it."
Mediterranean origins
Although lavender is native to the Mediterranean, it has been grown all over the world for more than 2,500 years. There are at least 450 named varieties in shades from silvery periwinkle to deep violet.
As a drought-tolerant plant, lavender can survive long dry periods without additional watering.
"Some people consider it a desert plant," McGowan said. "So if you think about that in terms of growing it successfully, you know desert plants don't need or receive a lot of water."
In McGowan’s plot in Springfield, rows of young lavender plants grow in raised beds with irrigation hoses threaded through the plot. The height allows water to drain so the soil can dry quickly and prevent the young plants from sitting in saturated ground.
"One of our biggest challenges here is wet soil," McGowan said. The rainy month of May this year meant a late start for planting.
Some lavender varieties are able to survive a Missouri winter, McGowan said, citing farms in the northern United States and Canada as examples for harsh climates where lavender survives. The varieties she selected for her project are known to be more winter-hardy.
"The challenge with growing it in the winter is, again, wet soil," she said. "The purpose of this project is just to try to find out how we can overcome some of these things."
Appeal to visitors
As a field specialist in horticulture, McGowan spends significant time teaching. Her work takes her into schools, she oversees Master Gardener chapters in Greene and Christian counties, and she trains members of the Missouri Master Naturalist program in Springfield.
As part of her educational mission, she wants to produce a body of knowledge that will help more farmers and growers establish their own lavender fields. Education is also a requirement of her grant.
"We want to put together some grower guides for lavender in Missouri,” McGowan said. "Currently there is no information available to help people grow lavender in Missouri.”
Her project can also stimulate agritourism in Missouri. Springfield Botanical Gardens, for example, is a prime field trip destination with its extensive grounds and butterfly house.
McGowan's lavender plot is tucked into a large Master Gardeners demonstration garden alongside space dedicated to herbs grown for culinary and medicinal purposes. Elsewhere in the garden, vegetables are harvested and logs are primed for growing edible mushrooms.
"Agritourism is huge right now," McGowan said. "People enjoy taking their family to the farm, whether it be a pumpkin patch or corn maze in the fall, or going out to a lavender farm."
A lavender farm
Sisters Kelly Wisch and Kimie Grimm built The Lookout Farm around lavender, and it serves to illustrate the plant's commercial possibilities.
On the farm in Rocheport, 2,000 plants grow on a hillside near the banks of the Missouri River. The elevation and the slope help drainage, creating the dry environment that allows lavender to flourish.
After the harvest, the sisters sell sachets and dried bundles, soaps, lotions and lip balm. Their dried lavender is also sold for crafts and cooking.
Customers can buy the products at farmers markets, or order online and pick up their purchases at the farm.
Several of their soaps sell out around Christmas, Wisch said. There was a learning curve to making soap, she added, "so that's one of our products that we're most proud of. It takes some science to be able to make soap, and make a good one."
The farm also sells experiences. It is open in early summer during the bloom season when visitors can almost get lost in the fields of purple.
"We had a really good June season of people coming," Wisch said.
In a world increasingly concerned with sustainability and preservation of resources, a plant that requires less space and less water can be a boon for farmers looking to diversify their crops, McGowan said.
Lavender is also a plant known for inspiring serenity and wellbeing.
"Just spending time in nature, spending time around beautiful plants, spending time around plants that smell good," McGowan said, "We know that it's good for our soul. It's good for our mental health."