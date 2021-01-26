JEFFERSON CITY — Two very different pictures were painted Tuesday of proposed bills to create an Education Savings Account program that would allow some public school students to attend private schools under scholarship.
Those in favor of the bills told the House Committee on Elementary and Secondary Education that “school choice” would allow students to escape public schools that are failing or not meeting their needs. Those opposed said it would take money out of the public school system, only making the conditions at underperforming public schools worse, and said it lacked accountability.
One of the bills, proposed by Rep. Travis Fitzwater, R-Holts Summit, would cover tuition for any public school student whose family has an income up to twice that of what is required to qualify for free and reduced price lunches to attend a private school.
These income requirements ensure that scholarships go to students with the most need, Fitzwater said.
Fitzwater’s bill would be funded through donations from the public, which can be fully claimed as a tax credit, as long as the credit does not exceed 50% of the contributors total tax burden to the state.
The other bill, proposed by Rep. Phil Christofanelli, R-St. Peters, is funded in a similar way, but the qualifications for an eligible student are different.
All public school students would be eligible for scholarships, with the notable exception of those living in cities with a population of less than 30,000 or counties that do not have a chartered government.
Christofanelli said the 30,000 population limit was a “political reality” because many lawmakers from smaller towns oppose such programs for their communities
The program would receive $50 million in state funding to offset the tax credits.
Among the first to challenge the proposals was Rep. Ian Mackey, D-St. Louis. Mackey said he was concerned by the scope of these programs, questioning its size compared to those of states with existing school choice programs.
“It just seems like we’re plunging headfirst way into the deep end,” Mackey said.
“Big problems need big solutions,” Fitzwater later replied.
One major concern of those in opposition was the anticipated drain on funding for public schools that would result from students leaving the public school system.
Scott Kimble, director of legislative advocacy for the Missouri Council of School Administrators, said the bills would lead to $50 million being transferred from public schools to private schools.
“Fifty million dollars is not insignificant,” Kimble said.
Kimble also pointed out that the public school system has already seen a decrease in funding due to the COVID-19 pandemic and revenue shortfalls, including a decrease in revenue coming in from casinos.
Mike Wood, legislative director of the Missouri State Teachers Association, said the legislature should commit to working on turning around underperforming or failing school districts.
Wood said if certain students were allowed to leave those schools and school districts, he would “worry about kids that are left behind in those struggling schools.”
Wood also voiced concerns that private schools may not be held to the same standards as public schools and that there is less accountability to the legislature with private schools than with public — even if public funds begin streaming into private schools through scholarship and waiver programs.
“It’s really interesting to me that you would mention accountability,” said Rep. Ben Baker, R-Neosho. “Over one-third of teachers say their children are behind.”
“I didn’t say it was great accountability, but we have accountability (in public schools,)” Wood said.
Many representatives and citizens shared personal stories in support of school choice.
Rep. Justin Hill, R-Lake St. Louis, had to leave the hearing in order to help his own son with testing for learning disabilities, a responsibility he said was passed onto him by the Wentzville school board, which was unable to provide such testing.
“My public school has failed us,” Hill said. “This is probably the most important bill of the year.”
Isabella Uccello, a student at St. Agnus Elementary School in Springfield, uses a wheelchair and has learning disabilities. Her mother, Rebecca Uccello, has been a public school teacher for 24 years but had to pull Isabella out of public school when her needs could not be accommodated.
“They gave us lip service,” Rebecca Uccello said. “They listened to our advice, and they didn’t change anything.”
Sue Slay, a Columbia parent, voiced her displeasure with Columbia Public Schools’ handling of COVID-19. Many students only recently returned to in-person instruction.
“(CPS) has enraged an entire community,” Slay said.
Rep. Cheri Toalson Reisch, R-Hallsville, agreed with Slay. Toalson Reisch represents an area with four school districts, and CPS was the only one that did not have in-person classes in the fall.
“I give them a big fat F,” Toalson Reisch said. “My three rural districts, they have been in school doing it right.”
Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick testified in support of both bills. He said his office worked with the sponsors in order to “feel comfortable that whatever were to pass, we can implement it.”
Committee Chair Chuck Basye, R-Rocheport, said the committee will vote on the bills Feb. 2.