JEFFERSON CITY — Future smash hits à la Ozark and Yellowstone may be one step closer to getting filmed in Missouri.
Missouri state lawmakers have tried for years to pass an attractive tax credit program for filmmakers. But, ever since the movie Gone Girl was filmed in Cape Girardeau in 2013, multiple attempts have failed.
Missouri lost out on $3 billion to the state of Georgia, where the series Ozark was ultimately filmed, according to Sen. Denny Hoskins, R-Warrensburg. Hoskins is the current bill sponsor. He also sponsored similar bills in 2021 and 2022.
“I know we’ve got wide, varied opinions on tax credits, and I’m not a huge fan of tax credits overall,” Hoskins said. But since Missouri’s film tax incentive program ended in 2013 and other states do have programs, Missouri lost its film business, he said.
The Show MO Act provides tax credits for film production projects of 20% of qualified expenses, with additional credits available for filming in rural areas, hiring Missouri residents or if the production “positively markets” Missouri.
Sen. Doug Beck, D-Affton, contributed to both the film and concert provisions of the bill. The concert provisions include tax credits for rehearsal and tour expenses.
“I don’t see any risk to our taxpayers,” Beck said.
Under the bill, tax credits would end if all other states and local governments end their incentive programs. Otherwise, the film tax credits would end automatically in 2029 and concert tax credits would end in 2030.
The current version was approved by voice vote with bipartisan support and no opposition. The bill needs one more vote of approval by the Senate before it moves to the House for consideration.