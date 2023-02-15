JEFFERSON CITY — Future smash hits à la Ozark and Yellowstone may be one step closer to getting filmed in Missouri.

Both the Show MO Act and Entertainment Industry Jobs Act, tax credit programs for film productions and concerts, were approved by the Senate on Tuesday.

