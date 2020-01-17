Missouri's 2019-2020 deer-hunting season ended Jan. 15 with the Missouri Department of Conservation preliminary report showing 285,483 deer were killed.
Of the deer, 133,914 were antlered bucks, 27,931 were button bucks, and 123,638 were does.
Top counties for the overall deer season were Franklin with 6,247 deer checked, Callaway with 5,703, and Texas with 5,157.
Hunters took 290,224 deer during the 2018-2019 overall deer hunting season with 136,851 being antlered bucks, 30,113 being button bucks, and 123,260 being does.
Deer hunting ended with the close of the archery season. Preliminary data showed that hunters checked 61,209 deer during the 2019-2020 archery deer season compared to 52,923 last year. Top counties for the archery deer season were Jefferson with 1,604 deer, Franklin with 1,294, and St. Louis with 1,227.
While the total deer season count was down slightly from the year before, the archery deer season results were considerably higher this year.
Department of Conservation Cervid Program Supervisor Jason Isabelle said season timing was a factor. The late Thanksgiving date contributed to changes in all of the deer seasons results.
He added that the calendar shift caused the November portion of firearms season to occur a week later than last year and during peak breeding when buck movement is reduced.
Fall archery turkey hunting also ended Jan. 15. Preliminary data showed 2,406 turkeys killed. Top counties for the fall archery turkey season were Callaway with 69 birds checked, Greene with 63, and Franklin with 62.
Hunters killed 2,055 turkeys during the 2018 fall archery turkey season.
For more information on this season’s deer and turkey seasons, visit the Missouri Department of Conservation website.