JEFFERSON CITY — President Donald Trump welcomed Matthew Charles home.
Trump invited Charles to the State of the Union address to recognize him as the first beneficiary of the federal FIRST STEP Act.
“(Trump) could have just read my name from a paper, but to be there and tell me ‘welcome home,’ it was a feeling like I could have never imagined,” Charles said. When he received the email invitation to attend the State of the Union, he said “Wow, you better believe it. I’m going.”
In December, Trump signed HR 5682 into law. The Formerly Incarcerated Reenter Society Transformed Safely Transitioning Every Person Act “would require the Federal Bureau of Prisons to adopt a risk assessment tool,” according to FAMM, the Families for Justice Reform organization.
Molly Gill, vice president for policy at FAMM, said during a news conference Monday at the Missouri Capitol, “We work all across the country helping state lawmakers improve their sentencing laws so that the punishments are fairer and fit the individuals and the crimes, taxpayers save money and are protected and our justice system is one that everyone can be proud of and respect.”
Gill said they were in Missouri to support lawmakers in pursuing sentencing reform.
Rep. Shamed Dogan, R-Ballwin, chair of the Special Committee on Justice, said during the news conference that he will introduce Missouri’s version of the FIRST STEP Act, with Rep. Cody Smith and Sen. Ed Emery. The comprehensive criminal justice reform package will include mandatory minimum sentencing language already proposed by Emery.
“I am very excited about what the state of Missouri is doing,” Charles said.
In 1995, Charles was sentenced to 35 years for a non-violent drug offense. In 2010, federal sentencing guidelines changed and Charles said he filed a petition and was released. But in 2016, the government repealed his release and he was re-incarcerated. The Tennessean reported that an appeals court reversed the decision which freed him.
Prior to being sent back to prison, Charles said, he was successfully employed and volunteered his time, “had a church family, his own apartment and his own truck.”
After he was sent back to prison, Trump heard about the situation from Charles’ attorney and Georgetown professor Shon Hopwood, who took his case pro bono, Charles said. Hopwood also used Charles’ situation to present to senators as well as representatives in Congress as to why people need a second chance and why the FIRST STEP Act was instrumental and needed to be passed. It was signed into law on Dec. 21. Charles was released Jan. 3.
“The mass incarceration, or long extensive sentences, need to be changed because it’s not actually stopping people from committing crimes, its actually sentencing people to a disproportionate amount of time for the crime they committed,” Charles said.
Charles said he is excited because Missouri’s bill with the mandatory minimum wording would allow the probation officer as well as the judge to make an assessment on the amount of time that needs to be imposed on somebody for their crime or the amount of time that is actually served for their offense.
“It’s an amazing feeling” to be released from jail, Charles said. “It was like a dark cloud disappeared.”
The two years he was out of prison, he said the dark cloud had always been there, as a remembrance of how he could be sent back to jail.
“Once I was released and I knew I was free, and the government conceded this time,” he said. “It was a remarkable, an amazing feeling.”
Charles takes the responsibility of being the first inmate released through the FRIST STEP Act seriously because “the ones that are incarcerated don’t have that voice.”
Gill said she was speaking with Charles over breakfast Monday morning and he said, “Most prisoners, between two to five years, get the message. They realized, I don’t want to be here. The thing I did was incredibly stupid, and they wise up,” he said.
“We have lost touch with mandatory sentences,” Gill said. “We have forgotten how long these sentences really are and how people change.”