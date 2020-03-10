JEFFERSON CITY — A fraction of an inch can have huge ramifications for business in Missouri's floodplains.
HB 2482, heard by the House Committee on Conservation and Natural Resources on Monday evening, would create a de facto ban on commercial development inside the state's 100-year floodplain , according to one of the bill's critics.
The bill stipulates that new commercial buildings could not raise the 100-year flood level by more than twelve-hundredths of an inch, according to the bill. That change is less than half the thickness of an iPhone.
That margin is mathematically impossible to demonstrate, said Rep. Don Mayhew, R-Crocker. In other words, no developer could possibly create an estimate of elevation increase to such a small degree of accuracy.
In effect, this would prevent any new commercial development in the Missouri floodplain, said Mayhew, who opposes the bill.
But commercial buildings aren't the problem, says Mayhew. "The problem is with the levee system. It has nothing to do with the National Flood Insurance Program or its regulations, he said. "So I think they're attacking the problem the wrong way."
"The other problem is simply nature," he continued. "Whatever falls from the sky's got to go somewhere."
Some testified that the bill would support business interests, even though it limits large-scale commercial development. Rep. Becky Ruth, R-Festus, the bill's sponsor, testified that it would protect transportation routes relied on by commercial business in the floodplain, such as grocery stores. Others testified that their businesses had been impacted by flooding in previous years.
The bill would also require compliance with the National Flood Insurance Program for any city, county, town or village that contains any portion of the FEMA-designated special flood hazard area. In other words, anywhere in the 100-year and 500-year floodplains would have to make itself eligible for flood insurance.
The National Flood Insurance Program is run by FEMA in order to provide affordable insurance to homeowners and business located in the floodplain. Three Missouri counties do not currently participate in the program, said Mayhew.