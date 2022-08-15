Former Columbia Mayor Brian Treece was appointed by Gov. Mike Parson to serve on the State Highways and Transportation Commission on Friday.
Warren K. Erdman of Kansas City was also appointed, according to a news release from the governor's office.
The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission is a six-member board that governs the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT).
The commission is "responsible for planning for and maintaining the state's highway network and also has responsibilities in the other modes," according to the MoDOT website.
Members are appointed by the governor and then confirmed by the Missouri Senate to serve for a six-year term.
The commission is bipartisan and is considered "without regard to political affiliation or to party politics," according to the department's website. No more than three members may be of the same political party.
In addition to being the former mayor of Columbia, Treece was recently named vice president of strategy and development of EquipmentShare and has been a partner of the public relations firm TreecePhillips, LLC since 2002, according to the news release.
He has also served as a member of various boards and commissions, including Regional Economic Development Inc., the Missouri Innovation Center and the Missouri Supreme Court's Drug Steering Committee, among others.
Erdman currently serves as the executive vice president of administration and corporate affairs for Kansas City Southern and as vice chairman of the University of Missouri-Kansas City Foundation board.
