Former Columbia Mayor Brian Treece was appointed by Gov. Mike Parson to serve on the State Highways and Transportation Commission on Friday.

Warren K. Erdman of Kansas City was also appointed, according to a news release from the governor's office.

  • General Assignment Reporter. Summer 2022. Journalism MA student with a focus on Cross-Platform Editing and Producing. Reach me at navavc@mail.missouri.edu.

  • Assistant city editor, Summer 2022. Studying print journalism. Reach me at mcb547@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5720.

