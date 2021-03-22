Former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens, who resigned amid multiple scandals, has announced he will be running to replace Roy Blunt in the U.S. Senate.
Also Monday, another Republican who was considering running bowed out of the race.
Greitens, a Republican and former Navy SEAL, chose Brett Baer’s show on the Fox News Network to announce his candidacy.
“I have been so encouraged by the people of Missouri that I am happy to announce tonight that I am running for the United States Senate to continue serving the people of Missouri,” Greitens said.
Greitens’ political career was put on pause in 2018 after he admitted to having an extramarital affair with his hairstylist. According to the hairstylist, Greitens took lewd photographs of her and threatened to release them if the affair was not kept secret. Greitens vehemently denied these accusations.
While Greitens was indicted by a grand jury, charges were ultimately dropped. The Republican-controlled state legislature moved forward with impeachment hearings which began May 18, 2018. Eleven days later, Greitens resigned.
Greitens has since claimed that he was “exonerated” in this and another controversy relating to his campaign’s use of donor lists.
In his appearance on Baer’s show, Greitens touted his accomplishments as a military officer, veteran and governor. He initially made no mention of the controversies, nor the potential impeachment, that lead to his term’s premature end.
“I was honored to serve the people of Missouri as their governor,” he said. “We took on the establishment.”
Baer did later ask about his resignation. Greitens responded that resigning was “one of the hardest things (he’s) ever had to do because (he) knew that all of these accusations were false.”
Greitens also made a direct appeal to supporters of former President Donald Trump. He committed to “defending President Trump’s America-first policies and also to defending the people of Missouri from Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer’s radical leftist agenda.”
In the lead-up to his announcement, Greitens had been particularly critical of Blunt, whom he now seeks to succeed.
“Unfortunately, Roy Blunt has been out siding with Mitch McConnell; he’s been criticizing the (former) president of the United States over what happened Jan. 6; he’s been criticizing the (former) president of the United States for not coming to Joe Biden’s inauguration. Obviously, everybody in Missouri saw Roy Blunt there,” Greitens said in an interview with KFTK radio before Blunt announced he would not seek reelection.
Greitens wasn’t the only politician to announce news about the Senate race on Monday.
Earlier in the day, a potential opponent of Greitens announced he would not be running for Blunt’s seat. Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe, a Republican, said he would run for governor in 2024 instead.
“My true calling remains to work on behalf of Missourians in Missouri as lieutenant governor and as a candidate for governor in 2024,” he wrote in a statement.
“I will work to unify the party behind a strong nominee committed to representing Missouri’s conservative, common-sense views and values in the United States Senate,” Kehoe said.
According to reporting from The Missouri Times, Attorney General Eric Schmitt is expected to run for the Republican nomination and several Republican members of Congress are also considering the move.