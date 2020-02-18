Could Eric Greitens be gearing up to make another run for governor in 2020?
While rumors have swirled around Jefferson City for months, they escalated Thursday after the Missouri Ethics Commission announced the conclusion of its investigation into the Greitens campaign.
The commission fined Greitens $178,000 for campaign finance violations but dismissed other allegations.
Despite the fines, Greitens called the report a "full exoneration and claimed victory" in interviews with a number of conservative media hosts, including one with St. Louis Host Jamie Allman on "Allman in the Morning."
Asked about his plans to run in 2020, Greitens said "anything is possible."
Time and money
Greitens resigned as governor in June 2018 amid allegations of sexual misconduct and campaign finance violations.
University of Missouri political science professor Peverill Squire said it is not a question about whether Greitens wants to run again.
"I'm sure he would like to resuscitate his career, he would probably like to burnish his image and prove it," Squire said. "There were a lot of questions raised about how we've generated campaign funds before, and then we don't know what resources he might have available to him."
In addition to being short on time — the filing period is open from Feb. 15 to March 31 — it is unclear whether Greitens would be able to secure the donors and financial resources to put up a fight against incumbent Gov. Mike Parson.
"I think there's a huge question as to whether or not Greitens would be able to raise any money, to hear his close compatriots talk about it in the press lately," said Republican campaign consultant Greg Keller. "It sounds like most of his previous donors who funded his other campaigns have been scared off."
Keller, who worked for one of Greitens' primary opponents during the 2016 governor's race and has been an outspoken critic of the former governor, said he has a hard time seeing Greitens throwing his hat into the ring in 2020.
"I think there's almost zero chance that Eric Greitens runs this cycle," he said. "I think even he realizes how badly his political brand has been tarnished by his own actions."
Still, Parson's campaign is taking the possibility seriously.
Last month, Uniting Missouri, a PAC supporting the governor's reelection campaign, released a poll showing how the two would fare in a potential primary matchup. In it, Parson beats Greitens by 26 points.
Both Squire and Keller said the campaign should not be too worried about Greitens. If anything, it is just covering its bases.
"I think they probably wanted to nip any potential challenge in the bud," Squire said. "I think they wanted to have information at their disposal that they could use to dissuade somebody from jumping in."
It is not clear how welcoming state lawmakers would be to Greitens. After all, they were on the verge of impeaching him before he left office in 2018.
"My guess is it would be hard for a lot of Republicans to support Greitens again," Squire said. "It would certainly allow people who would rather not have him in office to bring up a lot of things that still would be difficult for Republicans to talk about, and you have to remember it was a Republican legislature that was pushing him to leave office."
Too Soon?
Considering how his first stint in the governor's office ended, there are questions as to whether it is too soon for Greitens to stage a comeback.
"It will take a long time for people to forget about the reasons that sort of drove Greitens from office and for him to revive his career is a fairly daunting task," Squire said.
The end of Greitens' time in office began when St. Louis television station KMOV reported anaffair he had. Its investigation largely centered on an audio recording made by the woman’s former husband. On the recording, the woman can be heard crying, saying Greitens took a nude picture without her consent.
Allegations of campaign finance violations later sufaced. The Missouri Ethics Commission found Greitens' campaign raised money using a donor list he got without permission from The Mission Continues, a charity he founded to help veterans readjust to life after service. Greitens had previously paid a small fine to the state’s ethics commission for failing to report it. He was also handed a felony charge of computer tampering.
St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner charged Greitens with invasion of privacy, but dropped the charge amid criticism of an investigator her office hired.
If Greitens were to enter the governor's race now, he would have a short window of time to assemble a campaign, which Squire said normally takes months. Parson and Democratic State Auditor Nicole Galloway both launched their gubernatorial campaigns in early fall.
"Right now Greitens would have a hard time reengineering his campaign apparatus since most of the people who work for him have gone on to other things," Squire said. "A lot of his supporters are backing other people now. So I think it's something that people might want to think about and talk about, but it's difficult to actually put it into operation."
Keller said he does not see any political future in Missouri for the former governor, in part because of his refusal to accept responsibility for his actions.
"I would think that what he would need to do in order to gain back the trust of Missouri voters would be do what he has refused to do thus far, which is accept blame and responsibility for what he did, put forth a legitimate apology and hope to win his way back into the good graces of Missouri voters," Keller said.
"I think that his name is an epithet and he is, at this point in time, a laughingstock and a punch line," Keller said. "So I would imagine that at the very least what he's trying to do is rehabilitate his own reputation."