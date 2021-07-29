JEFFERSON CITY — Former Gov. Jay Nixon said Thursday he won’t jump into Missouri’s high-profile race for the U.S. Senate in 2022.
Nixon, a Democrat who served as governor between 2009 and 2017, said in a statement: “I am not running for U.S. Senate. I choose a different path.”
“While I deeply appreciate the many people who have reached out and acknowledging folks’ angst about the track of our country’s divisive politics, I believe that I will be more effective outside of this partisan back and forth,” Nixon said.
Nixon’s decision means lesser-known Democrats will continue to compete for their party’s nomination next August.
Former state Sen. Scott Sifton of St. Louis; Lucas Kunce, a Marine veteran; Timothy Shepard, an activist; Jewell Kelly Jr., an Air Force veteran; and Spencer Toder, a businessman, are also running as Democrats.