Columbia-born Democrat Judy Baker announced her candidacy Thursday for Missouri's 19th Senate District. The seat is currently held by majority floor leader Caleb Rowden, R-Columbia .
Baker is not new to Missouri state politics. As a former state representative for the 19th district from 2005 to 2009, she says that "In the past, I have appealed across party lines because I am a solution seeker. I think people are ready for that."
During her time in the House of Representatives, she served as a ranking member of the Budget, Health Care, and Education committees, according to her campaign website.
Baker is running because she believes that the district is hungry for new representation.
"The legislature is so often voting against our own people," Baker says. "They have consistently tried to reverse already voted for ballot initiatives."
Baker gave the example of House Bill 126, which outlawed any abortion past eight weeks, except in the case of a medical emergency, according to past Missourian reporting.
If nominated in the democratic primary to face Rowden, Baker says she will focus on four major priorities: health care, the environment, education and public safety.
The 19th District includes both Boone and Cooper counties. While she has strong connections and relationships in Boone county, Baker said she hopes to expand these into Cooper county in the next year.
In August of this year, Democrat Michela Skelton announced that she is also running for the seat.
Baker and Skelton will face off in the 2020 Democratic primary on April 4, 2020.