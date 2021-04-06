President Joe Biden intends to nominate former Missouri Secretary of State Robin Carnahan to lead the U.S. General Services Administration, the White House announced Tuesday.
I've spent my career working to improve the delivery of government services to the public. @USGSA plays a critical role in the government's ability to effectively deliver services, and I am honored to be nominated by @POTUS to lead this important agency at this important moment.— Robin Carnahan (@RobinCarnahan) April 6, 2021
Carnahan served as secretary of state from 2005 to 2012 before leading a tech consulting office within the General Services Administration called 18F. She is also the daughter of former Gov. Mel Carnahan and former U.S. Sen. Jean Carnahan.
The General Services Administration manages facilities and real estate, oversees technology and handles other administrative tasks for the federal government.
Carnahan will need to be confirmed by the U.S. Senate before she can take on the role.