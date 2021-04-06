President Joe Biden intends to nominate former Missouri Secretary of State Robin Carnahan to lead the U.S. General Services Administration, the White House announced Tuesday.

Carnahan served as secretary of state from 2005 to 2012 before leading a tech consulting office within the General Services Administration called 18F. She is also the daughter of former Gov. Mel Carnahan and former U.S. Sen. Jean Carnahan.

The General Services Administration manages facilities and real estate, oversees technology and handles other administrative tasks for the federal government.

Carnahan will need to be confirmed by the U.S. Senate before she can take on the role.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • I'm a reporter covering city and county government and other public life topics and an assistant city editor. I also study investigative journalism at MU. Reach me at wksg8b@mail.missouri.edu. You can also find me on twitter @WillSkipworth.

Recommended for you