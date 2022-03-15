Former U.S. Sens. Claire McCaskill and John Danforth came together to discuss bipartisanship in politics Monday night at Stephens College.
The two spoke of what they called a polarized political climate, with Danforth, a Republican, recalling former President Abraham Lincoln’s early days in office to compare to the current separation between the two major political parties.
They spent the discussion talking about the need for more moderate representatives in government but not without addressing their recent partisan spar.
“I was in the middle, and Hawley beat me badly,” Democrat McCaskill said, referring to her 2018 race against current Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., in which she lost. Danforth endorsed Hawley during his run but recanted that support in January 2021.
During that race, McCaskill said she compromised with the Republican Party over border security and earmarks, which caused her to receive backlash from her own party.
But despite those efforts, “there was no reward for that in Missouri,” she said.
“I think that there are some people who supported your opponent who were surprised with what they got,” Danforth said, playfully recalling his own regret over supporting Hawley.
Safe districts, ranked choice
McCaskill said safe senate districts, where one party almost always wins elections because of partisan redistricting processes, cause candidates to stray farther from being moderate than candidates in contested districts.
“The safer your district is, the less likely they’re going to have the kind of values that I think both Jack Danforth and I would like to see,” she said.
Her solution was to take away the ability of representatives to have influence in drawing their own lines.
Danforth pushed back slightly and said the issue was less in gerrymandering, but more in the disproportionate amount of power placed in the hands of the Senate majority leader and speaker of the House.
He compared today’s senate to a parliamentary system, where people always vote straight line with their party.
“There’s no real amendment process,” Danforth said, “so there’s opportunity for people to work across party lines.”
Danforth said one possible solution to this polarization is ranked choice voting.
Unlike the current election method, where voters cast a singular vote for each position, ranked choice voting allows voters to rank candidates in order of preference. If one candidate gets a majority of votes, that candidate wins.
But if no one gets a majority of the vote, the last-place candidate is eliminated and the votes recounted. The votes for the eliminated candidate then go to the second choice candidates for those voters. This process is repeated until one candidate gets the majority of the vote.
McCaskill shared support for ranked choice voting, but was skeptical of its overall impact and importance in the push for bipartisanship.
“I’m not sure, (that) in states that are bright red or bright blue, it does much in terms of the Senate,” McCaskill said.
Campaign reform, grassroots funding
When asked about the role of money and lobbying, McCaskill said the influence of dark money, or money spent to influence elections by nonprofit organizations who don’t have to disclose donors, in political campaigns has been diminished somewhat.
Social media has helped grassroots funding, McCaskill said. She said her recent campaign was about 80% funded through donations under $75.
“People have gotten comfortable giving low amounts online,” she said.
Though despite the new impact of social media and small money donations, she conceded that dark money has not completely disappeared.
Danforth, however, did not see campaign reform as the biggest issue behind the problem.
“I wish there was some button we could push where we have campaign reform that would fix the problem,” he said. “But I don’t think it will. I think it’s bigger than that.”
The two ended their discussion with one simple, actionable point: Take someone you disagree with politically to lunch.
“Find somebody who doesn’t agree with you,” Danforth said. “And treat that person as a human being and not just a political issue.”
The two senators, who each served in opposite parties, overcame their differences Monday evening to fight the growing chasm between their respective sides.
“We’re a country of people who don’t agree with each other,” Danforth said. “Isn’t that great?”