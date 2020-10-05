JEFFERSON CITY — Of all the staff who had close contact with Gov. Mike Parson and First Lady Teresa Parson, four individuals tested positive for COVID-19 according to a Monday release from Parson's office.
Those who tested negative quarantined per guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The Parsons tested positive for COVID-19 on Sept. 23 and have since made a full recovery.
“Teresa and I are so grateful that we are two of well over 100,000 Missourians that have recovered from this virus," Parson said. "We are glad to be back and want to again thank everyone for their thoughts and prayers. We are humbled every day to be surrounded by such great people across the state.”
According to his office, Parson will not be retested and is following the “symptom-based,” rather than “test-based” strategy to determine when to discontinue home isolation.