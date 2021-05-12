JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri House of Representatives approved an increase to the state's fuel tax late Tuesday night, sending the measure to Gov. Mike Parson for final approval.
The fuel tax would increase by 2.5 cents per gallon each year beginning in October, until it reaches a total increase of 12.5 cents by July 2025. The current fuel tax is 17.4 cents. The tax would go to the Missouri Department of Transportation for improvements to the state’s roads and bridges.
Before they approved the bill, House members spent several hours debating an amendment that would have give Missourians the choice to vote on whether they want to pay the fuel tax. It was ultimately defeated.
Some Republican lawmakers said their constituents should have a say in whether Missourians have to pay the tax, while other lawmakers said the people’s vote isn’t necessary because even if constituents aren’t interested in paying the tax, anyone can get a rebate as long as they keep their fuel receipts.
Rep. Jason Chipman, R-Steelville, proposed the amendment and said that the burden of the fuel tax will fall into the laps of poor Missourians who have older cars and therefore worse gas mileage. He also said that placing the tax on poor Missourians without a vote is unconstitutional, citing the Hancock Amendment, which limits the legislature's ability to raise taxes.
“I'm not going to vote to raise everybody's taxes in this chamber, especially something like this that is an obvious violation of the Constitution,” he said. “And you could say that you are for a gas tax increase. That's fine. Go home and around your district and get people to vote for this if that's what you want to do.”
Rep. Becky Ruth, R-Festus, the bill sponsor and chairperson for the House Transportation Committee, said the bill is fair for all people because she believes most people want to invest in bridges and roads and that the portion of people who don’t can get a refund through a simple process.
“We have a duty to make sure our roads and bridges are safe,” she said. “This is something that I believe all of us (can live) with. And when you talk about filling out the (rebate) forms, you have the option of electronic or paper.”
Chipman, along with other lawmakers, said that the process to get a rebate is anything but simple and that poor Missourians who are affected by the fuel tax may not have access to computers and smartphones to take a picture of a receipt or fill out the paperwork necessary to get their money back.
“You're going to have to keep three years of receipts if you want to do this because the revenue (department) could come back and audit you,” Chipman said.
Some Boone County Republican lawmakers wanted the tax increase to go to the voters.
Rep. Sara Walsh, R-Ashland, said she supported the amendment because she believes her constituents would vote against the fuel tax and that their voices deserved to be heard.
“When I ran for office, I ran to streamline government and not to complicate Missourians' lives. Running around to collect little pieces of paper and maybe even having to help constituents do paperwork is not something that I think makes life simple,” Walsh said. “It puts an additional burden on people's backs, especially when we know, according to the people pushing for this, that the people are going to say 'no.'”
Some lawmakers like Rep. Cheri Toalson Resich, R-Hallsville, said the bill violates the Hancock Amendment included in the Constitution of Missouri, which takes measures to limit taxation in the state.
“Let’s raise your taxes without the vote of the people; that’s just wrong,” she said. “People aren’t dumb, and they can understand this. You’re just trying to pull the wool over their eyes.”
Some lawmakers said the bill doesn't violate the Hancock Amendment limits because the rebate makes the tax optional.
Other lawmakers opposed sending the measure to voters because they said their constituents had sent them to the legislature to make decisions and because the state needs the money to maintain roads.
“In order to bring economic development, we have to have good roads and good highways to do that,” said Rep. Bill Falkner, R-St. Joseph.
The House ultimately voted down the amendment and passed the bill on to Parson. When voters were last asked to increase the fuel tax, in 2018 — a measure they rejected — Parson supported the increase.
That proposed gas tax hike was known as Proposition D, which proposed a 2.5 cent tax increase for four years; 54% of voters opposed the increase. But a key difference from previous proposals is that the fuel tax approved Tuesday is the refund.
As of 2020, Missouri ranked as having the second lowest gas tax in the nation behind Alaska, which imposes a 13.8 cent tax.
The bill’s sponsor, Sen. Dave Schatz, R-Sullivan, has previously said that the proposal "addresses the most pressing need in the state,” to maintain and repair its crumbling infrastructure.