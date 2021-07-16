The twice-daily service on Amtrak's Missouri River Runner train between St. Louis and Kansas City will resume Monday.
Amtrak passenger trains will also restore full service between St. Louis and Chicago on Monday.
The River Runner stops in Jefferson City, the closest point to Columbia, at 10:36 a.m. and 6:22 p.m. going west. Going east, the train stops in Jefferson City at 11:18 a.m. and 7:03 p.m.
The train also stops in Kirkwood, Washington, Hermann, Sedalia, Warrensburg, Lee's Summit and Independence.
With full service, there will be five daily round trips between Chicago and St. Louis. The trip to and from St. Louis includes a stop in LaPlata.
Also in Illinois, Amtrak is restoring two daily round trips between Chicago and Quincy and three daily round trip between Chicago and Carbondale.
Amtrak is requiring passengers to wear masks.
For more information, go to www.amtrak.com/midwest.