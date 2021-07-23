A Fulton woman accused of killing her boyfriend while acting out a movie scene pleaded guilty Friday to involuntary manslaughter.
Kalesha Marie Peterson, 40, was sentenced to eight years in prison.
Peterson and her boyfriend were acting out a scene from the movie "Deadpool" with a loaded handgun. David Dalton, 36, died of a single gunshot wound to the head in March 2019. Peterson called 911 immediately after shooting him.
Peterson admitted she had been drinking whiskey and was intoxicated, police said, and a bottle of whiskey was found in the bedroom.
She and Dalton then began playing out a scene from "Deadpool" that involved a gun when she shot him.