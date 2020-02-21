Elected officials, potential candidates and supporters both young and old gathered for the Boone County Democrats' annual chili supper Thursday evening.
The event, headlined by state auditor and gubernatorial candidate Nicole Galloway, served to rally the party as election season rolls in this fall. It's an opportunity for the group to shore up support and fundraise ahead of upcoming elections, said Blake Willoughby, vice chair of the Boone County Democrats.
"It helps us get everyone back in, have a nice big hurrah," he said. "When we're into a new year, especially when we're in an election year, it's always big."
Galloway highlighted her actions as auditor in her speech, criticizing what she believes are wasted government funds and suggesting better ways to allocate them. She pushed back on Gov. Mike Parson, the incumbent who will almost certainly win the Republican nomination.
"Gov. Parson is part of the old way of doing things, and we need to change that," Galloway said.
She also laid out her priorities were she to be elected governor: restoring health care cuts, expanding Medicaid and creating new jobs.
Galloway was joined by nearly 20 other candidates and over 200 attendees , who despite being vastly outnumbered by the Republican Party in Missouri's legislature, stayed positive about the party's goals and values.
"The reality of the demographics (of Missouri) is that yes, it's a more red state," Willoughby said. "Things are always shifting, the tides change, but when it comes to Boone County, we're a bit more blue."
Reps. Kip Kendrick and Martha Stevens, D-Columbia, both attended the event. Kendrick, who was first elected in 2014, emphasized the importance of organizing and supporting a minority party.
"It's been very challenging, but you don't just throw up your hands and walk away from it," Kendrick said. "You do what you can do to defend the Democratic principles you believe in and work to make change, no matter how challenging it may be."
As of 2019, the Boone County Democratic Party had 200 registered members, according to Willoughby.