Attendees stand at the end of the funeral service for George Hodgman on Monday.
PARIS, Missouri — When William “B.T.” Mitchell went to New York to visit his high school friend George Hodgman, he had to go through a doorman and three secretaries to meet him for lunch. Even so, Hodgman was the same guy he remembered from little Paris.
“I have nothing but respect for George Hodgman,” the Rev. Mitchell told the 100 or so people gathered for Hodgman’s funeral at First Christian Church in Paris. “He never tried to present himself as something he wasn’t.”
Hodgman died July 20 in New York of undisclosed causes at 60 years old.
He was buried Monday afternoon next to his mother, Betty, for whom his popular memoir, “Bettyville,” was titled and for whom he uprooted his life in 2012.
Betty Hodgman died in 2015.
Mitchell reminisced about the time they spent together during breaks from college, despite going to different universities. Hodgman double-majored in English and journalism at MU. Even then, Hodgman, who is best known for “Bettyville,” showed talent as a writer.
“Every break, we got together and read each other’s papers,” Mitchell said. Hodgman’s were always better, although Mitchell was two years ahead of him in college, he said.
“Bettyville” was Columbia’s One Read selection in 2016. The memoir recounts Hodgman’s return to Paris to take care of his ailing mother after working in New York as an editor for major publishing houses. He and Betty had a complicated relationship, in part because she never understood his homosexuality. The memoir also explores his recovery from addiction and losses of loved ones to AIDS, according to previous Missourian reporting.
Mitchell said the book gave him a deeper look into the darker sides of Hodgman’s life that he knew little about.
“Many of us now know he often kept his feelings hidden,” he said.
Retired MU School of Journalism professor Steve Weinberg said Hodgman should be remembered for “Bettyville” and more. He was also a skilled editor who brought excellent books into the world.
Hodgman’s burial service was Monday afternoon at Sunset Hill Cemetery in Madison, Missouri.