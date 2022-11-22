Parson calls legislators back for special session

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson said he plans to announce a new state attorney general Wednesday.

 Jeff Roberson/The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY — Gov. Mike Parson’s office said he would name a new attorney general on Wednesday following current Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s election to the U.S. Senate earlier this month.

The announcement was scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at the governor’s office, according to a press advisory from the governor’s office.

