Governor Mike Parson announced Friday that he will call legislators back to Jefferson City for a special session to cut income taxes.
Parson said his plan would be the largest income tax cut in state history and provide permanent tax relief for Missourians.
"Now is the time to give back to hardworking Missourians," he said.
Missouri's current individual income tax rate is 5.4% for most taxpayers. Parson said the cuts will reduce that number to around 4.7%, and he is proposing to cut all income taxes for individuals making $16,000 or less per year and joint filers making $32,000 or less per year.
While Parson has not yet decided when the special session will take place, he said he wants the cuts to be implemented by Jan. 1, 2023.
When asked if the governor is considering holding the special session in conjunction with the September veto session, Kelli Jones, a spokesperson for the governor, told the Missourian that it has been discussed but not confirmed.
During a press conference in the Missouri Capitol, Parson vetoed House Bills 2090 and 1720 while sharing the news of the planned special session.
House Bill 2090 would have authorized one-time tax credits of $500 for individuals making less than $150,000 per year and $1,000 for joint filers making less than $300,000 per year.
Parson said the temporary program is underfunded and that no one would have received the actual amounts. Rather, he said some people would receive smaller portions of the checks but that many others would have received nothing.
"Many hardworking Missourians — including low earners, high earners and vulnerable populations — would have received little to no relief," Parson said.
Instead, the governor's proposed tax plan would reduce the individual income tax rate, increase the standard deduction allowance and simplify the tax code by eliminating some income tax brackets.
"The answer to record inflation, high gas prices and increasing grocery bills is not to make the same spending mistakes as the federal government," Parson said. "In Missouri, we want to provide permanent tax cuts for permanent relief, not temporary stimulus."
The special session will also have a focus on agriculture, including the extension of agricultural tax credit programs' sunsets.
House Bill 1720 would have created new agricultural tax credit programs and continued existing programs, with the tax credits sunsetting in two years.
Parson said the two-year sunsets are problematic for Missouri farmers and business owners because of the uncertainty of the programs' future.
During the previous legislative session, several tax credit programs were approved with longer sunsets. Parson reiterated the importance to support the agriculture industry, due to it being an important facet of the state's economy.
"It's only right that we provide Missouri farmers and ranch families — the foundation of the economy — with the same opportunities provided in these other programs," Parson said. "Why would agriculture ever be given a lower standard than other tax credits?"
The governor's special session plan would extend the aforementioned agricultural tax credit programs' sunset to six years rather than two and exempt some agricultural equipment from taxes, among other measures.
In a joint statement, several of the state's leading agriculture advocacy organizations supported Parson's call for a special session. The organizations, which included the Missouri Farm Bureau Federation and Missouri Soybean Association, want the tax credit programs to have six-year sunsets.