The governor announced today that he is asking state lawmakers to return for a special session next month to deal with a tax issue affecting car sales.
The session will begin Sept. 9 and run concurrently with a veto session.
Mike Parson is interested in having the state legislature address a recent Missouri Supreme Court decision that money from the sale of only one vehicle can be used to lower the sales tax owed on the purchase of a new car.
He said he will ask that a state statute be amended to allow the sales proceeds of more than one vehicle, trailer, boat or outboard motor to be used as credit against the sales tax on the purchase of another.
The Department of Revenue had previously allowed multiple used vehicles and boats to be used to offset the sales tax when buying a new car.
The Missouri Supreme Court ruled in Kehlenbrink v. Director of Revenue (SC 97287) that only one vehicle may be used as sales tax credit when purchasing a new car.
"The enforcement of this decision would create a financial burden on Missouri taxpayers and unnecessary government red tape that we can proactively prevent," Parson said in a prepared statement.
The Supreme Court decision was needed to clarify an area of state law that has been historically unclear, said Ken Zellers, Acting Director of the Department of Revenue, in the same news release.
Earlier, news of a possible special session promoted Democrats to criticize the use of resources to address such a narrow issue.
House Minority Leader Crystal Quade, D-Springfield, said special sessions are supposed to be reserved for extraordinary occasions.
"There is nothing extraordinary about this situation that justifies spending taxpayer money for a special session," Quade said.
On Wednesday, Quade said, "There are several issues that demand immediate legislative attention and would justify the cost of a special session."
She cited weak gun laws and the loss of state health care coverage for 100,000 Missouri children as examples.
"Creating another unnecessary tax break for a handful of people isn’t one of them," Quade said.