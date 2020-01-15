JEFFERSON CITY — Higher education funding would remain steady under Gov. Mike Parson's proposed 2021 budget, following a year in which the administration has focused on post-secondary education programs.
But requested funding for a high-profile project on the University of Missouri campus would see a $7 million cut from this year.
The governor's budget proposal is the first step in creating the 2021 state budget. Lawmakers will use it as a jumping off point in creating the final version by May.
Under Parson's proposal, MoExcels — a project created last year to encourage workforce education and training programs in colleges and universities — would receive $19.6 million. That funding goes to higher education institutions.
Missouri One Start, also created last year, will receive $14.9 million to continue workforce training initiatives for Missouri businesses.
If approved by the legislature, the UM System will receive around $416 million for core operations.
The UM System's NextGen Precision Health Institute is slated to receive $3 million, which is $7 million less than what UM System President Mun Choi requested when he met with the House budget committee. The project received $10 million this year, the same amount Choi wants for next year.
The budget proposal also recommends fully fund the state's elementary and secondary education formula. The governor also recommends a $10 million increase to fund additional school transportation costs.
If approved, the budget would also include a 2% pay increase for the majority of state employees in January 2021, following a 3% pay increase in 2020. Parson also proposed $5.1 million for funding performance incentives, which would go toward motivating the top 10% of state employees across 15 departments.