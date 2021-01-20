The inauguration begins around 10 a.m. CST. It can be viewed on most news networks.
• President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will take the oath of office just before 11 a.m. on the West Front of the Capitol.
• Biden will then deliver an address to the nation for the first time as president; the speech is expected to last 20 or 30 minutes.
• Lady Gaga will sing the national anthem at the swearing-in, and Jennifer Lopez and Garth Brooks are also set to perform.
• Biden and Harris, along with their spouses, Jill Biden and Douglas Emhoff, will then conduct a review of the military and visit Arlington National Cemetery to lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknowns. They will be joined by three former presidents and their wives: Barack and Michelle Obama, George W. and Laura Bush, and Bill and Hillary Clinton.
• Finally, Biden and Harris will head to the White House. Instead of a parade along Pennsylvania Avenue, a virtual inaugural procession will take place.
• Tom Hanks will host a 90-minute showcase called “Celebrating America.” Bruce Springsteen, John Legend, Ant Clemons, Jon Bon Jovi, Demi Lovato, Foo Fighters, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Tim McGraw and Tyler Hubbard are set to perform. The special will begin at 7:30 p.m. CST on ABC, CBS, NBC, CNN, MSNBC, Amazon Prime Video, Microsoft Bing, NewsNOW from Fox, AT&T DIRECTV, U-verse and more.