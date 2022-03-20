In Missouri’s jail and prison system, a phone call isn’t just a way to hear your loved one’s voice or get legal advice from your attorney.
It’s a way to go into debt.
Ayona Grissom learned that when her fiancé was arrested in 2018.
She financially supported Fredrick Williams and helped guide him through the legal process.
That meant phone calls, every day, to discuss his case and make sure he was keeping his spirits up and staying in good health. Williams suffered from an untreated arm injury prior to being arrested, as well as asthma.
Once the COVID-19 pandemic hit and many of Missouri’s jails closed in-person visitation, phone calls were the only way Grissom could communicate with her fiancé.
Shuffling between three jails for nearly three years left Grissom with debt that forced her to get two jobs while raising four kids. Some nights, she only got three hours of sleep.
During one of the years that Williams was in jail, Grissom accumulated almost $5,000 in phone call charges.
“(It was) a very chaotic, stressful spiral,” she said. “It’s still traumatizing. I just can’t believe I went through that.”
Capping the cost
To help control costs, Rep. Michael Davis, R-Kansas City, introduced HB 2299, which would cap the prices Missouri jails and prisons can charge inmates for phone calls.
For those who are detained in the U.S., a 15-minute phone call from jail costs on average $5.74, according to a report by the Prison Policy Initiative.
The same call in Missouri, however, can cost even more. Facilities like the Cape Girardeau County Jail charge friends and family $6.95 for a 15-minute minute video chat with a detainee. In Moniteau County Jail, that cost jumps to $9.74.
And it doesn’t matter whom the phone call is with — whether it is a doctor, attorney, family member or employer, the rate is the same. Only public defenders can call their clients for free.
Oftentimes, these costs fall on family and friends, like Grissom, so they can communicate with their loved ones. If an inmate doesn’t have any money, they are unable to make any phone calls, which can leave them isolated and cut off from the outside world.
The bill is largely aimed at codifying, at the state level, a 2021 Federal Communications Commission rule that limited the price of prison phone calls between states to 12 cents per minute and 14 cents per minute for larger jails. Yet, the federal government can only regulate communications between two different states, not calls made within one state.
Davis’ proposed bill would cap prices for phone calls made within Missouri. Prison calls would be capped at 12 cents per minute. Jails with a daily population of 1,000 or more detainees could charge a maximum of 14 cents per minute. Jails with fewer than 1,000 detainees could charge 21 cents.
Davis said his goal is to write the FCC rule into Missouri law so that it will endure beyond the current presidential administration.
“It’s a lot easier to change a rule than it is to repeal a law,” he said. “By having that codified in state law, it has much more staying power than an FCC rule that can be changed on a whim, based on a new administration coming in.”
Jails jacking up prices
State prisons and jails contract with private vendors to provide phone call and video chat services to inmates. Phone services at the Missouri Department of Corrections are provided by Securus Technologies, which currently charges 5 cents per minute for a phone call at a state prison.
At the Boone County Jail — which has an average population of less than 1,000 detainees — the per-minute rate provided by ICSolutions is 10 cents.
The bill’s price caps would neither impact the current call rates in Boone County nor in state prisons. It also wouldn’t drain any state funds, according to the bill’s fiscal note.
But if the law passes, the Montgomery County Jail, one of the jails Williams was held in, would have to cut its rate from 25 cents per minute to 21 cents. Its maximum occupancy of 150 detainees places it in the bill’s higher pricing bracket.
Facilities, like the jails in Cape Girardeau and Moniteau counties, would have to cut their rates by over half to be compliant — which is the real benefit — according to Mallory Rusch, the director of Empower Missouri.
“There have been issues with the prison industrial complex, and particularly vendors that work with prisons and jails, really trying to maximize their own profits at the expense of the well-being of individuals who are incarcerated,” she said.
Although advocates are supportive of the bill as a step in the right direction, they say more can be done.
Lara Wakefield is a co-founder of a consulting firm that advocates for people with disabilities and helps them navigate various public systems like schools, courts and government agencies. She said she’d like to see the pay phone system go away completely, or at the very least grant detainees free phone time to converse with their attorneys.
It’s inappropriate to charge detained people for wanting to talk to their legal representation, she said.
“That’s wrong, period.”
The bill was unanimously voted out of the House Special Committee on Criminal Justice in February, and its next major step would be debate on the House floor. But Davis is concerned that, with the Senate stalling progress on most legislation, the bill may ultimately not move forward.
Williams pleaded guilty to child molestation charges in February 2021 and was sentenced to 10 years in prison, according to court records. Grissom said he did so because of ineffective counsel, an argument he tried to make post-conviction to no avail. In July, he died from COVID at the Fulton Reception and Diagnostic Center.
Grissom, who has since moved away from Columbia to be near family in southern Missouri, is still grappling with the debt she accumulated while Williams was detained.
She gets monthly texts reminding her that she owes money for phone calls Williams made.
“(Columbia’s) court system is really messed up,” Grissom said. “It’s outrageous, and I don’t see anybody surviving if they ever get into any trouble.”