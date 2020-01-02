There were no deaths from car crashes reported by the Missouri State Highway Patrol during their New Year's counting period.
The calm period capped a year that saw about 5 percent fewer highway fatalities than the previous one.
There were 864 vehicle deaths statewide for 2019, according to the Highway Patrol website, compared to the 2018 total of 917 deaths.
The 30-hour counting period ran from 6 p.m. Tuesday through 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, according to a news release from the Highway Patrol.
The release states there were 72 crashes resulting in 34 injuries. State troopers made 56 DWI arrests this year.
Last year there were 1,301 crashes, 447 injured and 11 deaths, as well as 130 DWI arrests, according to the release. The Highway Patrol's New Year's counting period last year was 102 hours, making it difficult to make direct comparisons between the two years.
Sergeant Scott White of the Public Information and Education Department at the Highway Patrol said one possible reason for the decline in deaths this year could be the shorter counting period.
The counting period for holidays differs depending on what day of the week they land on. If a holiday falls close to the weekend, the Highway Patrol will include that weekend in the counting period for the holiday that year, White said.