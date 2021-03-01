The State Historical Society of Missouri is hoping to increase its hours in the coming weeks after receiving $813,000 back from the state Monday.
Gary Kremer, executive director of the State Historical Society, said he plans to use the money to hire part-time workers so he can get the hours of operation back to what they were before the pandemic hit.
When Gov. Mike Parson first restricted state funds, the State Historical Society was forced to lay off 11 full-time workers and three part-time workers, roughly one third of its staff. It also had to reduce the hours of its Center for Missouri Studies at MU.
Parson restricted funds last year from the state's budget to combat the financial impact of COVID-19. On Monday, he was able to give a total of $280 million back to multiple state agencies.
"Our economy continues to come back strong, and we're pleased to be able to release the remainder of these funds today," Parson said in a news release.
Kremer said with the release of these restricted funds, he will be able to hire enough part-time employees to increase the center's hours from 16 per week to 32 per week. This will give more time for researchers to work and allow people to set up times to visit.
The current hours are 10 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Tuesday through Friday.
"We greatly appreciate the governor's release of these restricted funds; we realize that his action last July, when he restricted funds available to the State Historical Society, was necessary, given the significant decline in state revenue that resulted from the effects of COVID-19," Kremer said in an email. "We are very pleased that the state's revenue situation has improved to the point that the governor has been able to release these restricted funds."