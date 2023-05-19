Despite Missouri taking steps two years ago to regulate religious youth homes, the state still has some of the least restrictive laws in the nation governing such facilities.
And with the legislature failing to enact additional regulations this year, advocates worry that little exists to stop abuse or neglect.
Missouri’s state statute allows “any childcare facility maintained or operated under the exclusive control of a religious organization” to be exempt from licensing requirements by the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.
That makes Missouri one of the few states to offer complete exemptions to religious institutions. Opposition to tightening Missouri’s regulations has generally been on grounds of religious freedom.
Critics say the religious exemption makes Missouri a haven for schools with abusive practices, such as the Agape Boarding School, which closed in January.
Efforts to add more regulation and enforcement in Missouri got little attention in the legislative session that ended May 12.
Rep. Rudy Veit, R-Wardsville, sponsored House Bill 1278, which, he said, was prompted by the extended length of time children remained at Agape following allegations of abuse.
“The state had to keep full-time employees at that home to ensure the safety of the children while we were shutting it down,” Veit said.
House Bill 1278 would have allowed prosecuting attorneys to seek injunctions against license-exempt schools when health or safety concerns are brought to their attention.
The bill would have allowed prosecuting attorneys or the attorney general to seek an injunction from a judge to allow them to require the removal or suspension of specific employees facing potential criminal charges, to order the temporary or permanent removal of some or all of the children in a facility, and to force the temporary or permanent closure of a school under investigation.
“I think that these type of homes can offer great things,” Veit said. “I’ve known a lot of people who have used them. They can serve a very useful role.”
“But when you make them so no one has oversight, you’re leaving room for very evil-motivated individuals to get in charge,” he said.
Veit said his intention was not to interfere with the schools’ “core Christian beliefs,” but that, “even as Christians, there are standards they have to live by.”
HB 1278 was never recommended to a House committee. Veit said that he intends to consult with the attorney general’s office and re-file the bill with hopes of it getting a higher priority next year.
In 2021, after a long series of abuse and sexual assault allegations against Circle of Hope Girls’ Ranch west of Humansville, legislation was passed to allow some oversight of religious boarding schools for the first time.
House Bill 557, which was sponsored by Veit, passed both chambers on a bipartisan vote and was signed into law. It requires license-exempt schools to notify the Department of Social Services of their existence and to screen employees with background checks.
A list of license-exempt residential care facilities provided to the Missourian by the Missouri Department of Social Services listed 19 license-exempt religious boarding schools aimed at troubled youth, including Agape, that had registered with the department.
The department’s registration procedure requires registering schools to submit fire, safety and health certification as required by their specific jurisdiction. However, that requirement can be excused if such inspections are not required in the school’s jurisdiction or if the school has been unable “after exercising diligent efforts” to obtain certification.
Of the 19 license-exempt religious schools registered with the DSS, only 10 — again, including Agape — submitted proof of both fire and health inspection certification.
Currently, there are no requirements in place for regular inspections or renewal of registration.
Allen Knoll, a former student at Agape and advocate for regulation, said it is necessary for inspections to be regular and unannounced. In his experience at Agape, he said, prior notice allowed school staff to cover up evidence of abuse and bribe students to keep quiet.
“(Child Protective Services) showed up twice,” Knoll said, “and left me.”
Administrators of religious boarding schools said they felt a focus on unlicensed religious programs was misplaced.
Ken Ortman, administrator of Lives Under Construction Boys Ranch, said that he felt officially licensed programs under the Department of Social Services were more in need of reform than religious schools.
“I believe there are more problems in the care of licensed homes in Missouri than in Christian homes,” Ortman wrote when reached by the Missourian for comment. “In doing the research, you would find the same problems in licensed facilities as in unlicensed ones.”
“Religious therapeutic boarding schools are accountable to churches and the benefactors supporting them,” Ortman wrote. “Who is checking how taxpayer money is being used?”
Jason Derksen, a former employee of Agape and current administrator of Stone of Help, another registered program now operating on Agape’s grounds, said current procedures gave the state too much power and didn’t allow those accused of abuse a fair trial.
“I think some of the new laws need to be looked at again,” Derksen said. “I think it wastes the state’s money and it wastes the state’s time when they could be looking for real abuse.”
In last year’s legislative session, another bill was passed that required schools exempt from licensure requirements to inform parents of their lack of license. However, further reforms seem stalled.
“The world watches Missouri, and how they handle all these cases,” said James Griffey, a former Agape student. “And everyone’s just like, ‘What is wrong with them? How — how?’”
Griffey said he worried about more off-the-grid schools simply not registering, thus evading regulation entirely.
“When you’re telling these people they need to register, but they have a history of abusing kids, they’re not going to come forward,” Griffey said. “I don’t know what the solution is — I mean, a lot of these places are anti-government.”
According to reporting by Rolling Stone, Agape’s founder, James Clemensen, originally operated his school in California, then in Washington state until it was shut down when local health inspectors uncovered serious health and safety concerns, including asbestos.
Rather than cease operations, Clemensen moved to Missouri, where the school operated for more than 20 years.
“There’s a reason why Agape moved there,” said Knoll. ”They knew the laws were nonexistent.”
“They called Missouri the Promised Land,” said Griffey. “You know, like, ‘God just provided this for us, where we can operate unchecked, unregulated, government’s not getting their hands into what we do.’”
Knoll and other advocates worked with Veit and Rep. Keri Ingle, D-Lee’s Summit, to pass the legislation. Knoll said that while he was grateful to the law’s sponsors, it lacks meaningful enforcement, pointing out that Agape remained in operation for more than a year after the bill became law.
“Agape — why did it stay in operation for so long?” Knoll said. “It frustrates us.”
After years of controversy and allegations of physical, mental and sexual abuse brought by former students, Agape closed in January. Representatives of the school said the decision to close was voluntary, due to a lack of financial resources.
In March, according to the Associated Press, sixteen former students settled lawsuits filed against the school, with eight additional lawsuits still ongoing in state and federal courts.
Former students say the loopholes that allowed the school to operate for as long as it did have yet to be properly closed.
Knoll said that children in residential care should have a direct anonymous line to report abuse. Knoll said many cases of abuse don’t come to light until years after children have left boarding schools, if at all.
Knoll cited the 2003 Prison Rape Elimination Act, which mandates access for prisoners to confidentially report incidents of sexual assault.
“They don’t even have the guarantees we give adult convicts,” Knoll said. “These kids haven’t been convicted of anything.”