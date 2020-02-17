JEFFERSON CITY — Home-schoolers may soon become a fixture of public school sports, as a House committee heard testimony in favor of a bill that would eliminate any restriction on home-schoolers participating in public school extracurriculars.
HB 2273, sponsored by Rep. Dirk Deaton, R-Noel, would impose penalties on any statewide organization that limits the participation of home-schooled students.
A parade of home-schooling advocates took turns endorsing the bill, including three home-schooled teenagers who read from statements they had drafted.
Currently, home-schooled students can participate in activities such as sports, band or even debate team, if they take two in-seat classes within a district. The proposal, which a number of states including Arkansas have passed, would eliminate that requirement. Several witnesses testified that they frequently drove to Arkansas to participate in a state that welcomed them.
The complicating factor in this is an entity that hung over all the conversations. The Missouri State High School Activities Association, or MSHSAA, is the only statewide organization where extracurriculars take place. MSHSAA is the entity that enforces the two-classes rule, and while the bill speaks broadly, it is directly targeting MSHSAA.
Advocates for the bill were quick to note they were not asking for guaranteed participation if a student failed to make a team or group, only a chance for home-schoolers to compete and make it on their merits.
“Ultimately MSHSAA has the power to create regulations that determine whether I can play baseball with the local high school team, and whether I can try out for the debate team or play my violin with the school orchestra,” testified Xie Ferguson, a 15-year-old home-schooler.
He argued that home-school families pay the same taxes as anyone else that goes to a public school, and they should have the same right to participate in activities.
Ferguson told the committee he just wanted to be able to play baseball with his friends again, and that his parents ask him every year if he still wants to be home-schooled — that it is his choice.
Testimony was received warmly by the six Republicans in attendance. The chair of the committee, Jered Taylor, R-Nixa, said after the meeting that he and two other members of the committee home-schooled their children.
Home schooling in the United States has long had ties to conservative Christianity.
David Klarich, a home schooling parent representing Family Covenant Ministries, a group advocating Christian home schooling, spoke strongly in favor for the bill.
“I have statutory criteria, with which I must comply,” said Klarich, “But the subject matter should not be subject to governmental scrutiny, control, oversight and amendment.”
He spoke at length on the benefits of home schooling.
“The consequences of intermingling your family with the state has always come with strings,” said Klarich.