As fears grow surrounding the spread of the new coronavirus, state health officials met this week with federal authorities in Washington, D.C., to discuss domestic preparation.
The briefing came as the Centers for Disease Control said the potential public health threat posed by the virus is high and is likely to cause a pandemic.
Among those in attendance was Randall Williams, director of the state’s Department of Health & Senior Services. Missouri was one of 25 states that had health officials at the briefing.
He said the Tuesday briefing was in line with the U.S.’s previous responses to infectious diseases, and was designed to make sure state health directors were developing the capacity to deal with the virus if it becomes a larger problem in the country.
“Anytime we have an infectious disease outbreak, we usually handle that in a tiered approach,” Williams said. The first tier was a global response, when the CDC worked to help other affected countries deal with the outbreak. Now, federal and state officials have transitioned to the second tier, which involves domestic responses.
Since late January, Williams has been meeting with state and local health officials to evaluate the situation. At the meetings, they go over any evaluations that are in progress and make sure officials are up to date on the most recent CDC guidance.
“We would rather be overprepared than underprepared, and we feel very prepared,” Williams said.
He said he updated Gov. Mike Parson, Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe and Senate and House leadership on the state’s preparation efforts Monday. While in Washington, he also spoke to the offices of Sen. Roy Blunt and Sen. Josh Hawley about the need to put some of the $2.5 billion of President Trump’s supplemental budget request toward local health departments.
There have been no confirmed cases of the virus in Missouri. Williams said a small group of people met the CDC criteria to be monitored and tested for the virus, but all tests came back negative. There are about 60 people the department is evaluating because of travel history, but Williams said none is sick and it’s more of a precautionary measure.
The department brought in the Missouri State Emergency Management Agency about a week ago to help prepare for the worst-case scenario of the virus spreading in Missouri communities. Williams said DHSS and local county health departments both have the ability to initiate isolation and quarantines as needed.
“We are having to investigate cases, and it’s important to have federal resources to help with that,” Williams said. However, he didn’t anticipate a need for increased state funding as of now.
Local departments have been able to handle the workload, but he said DHSS is aware that with smaller towns, the state would need to step in and assist quickly if an outbreak occurred.
“In public health, we always, as first responders, have built into our system the ability to ramp up and multitask.”
Williams stressed the need for strategic alignment between federal and state officials, local partners and hospitals.
“Everybody expressed yesterday that we are very appreciative at how available and communicative the administration has been,” Williams said. “I would agree with that.”