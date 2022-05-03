JEFFERSON CITY — In the eleventh hour of the legislative session, Rep. Dan Shaul is pitching another plan for drawing Missouri’s congressional districts.
The Republican from Imperial said the new map settles some of the disagreements from prior attempts to determine district bounds. Shaul will have a hearing Wednesday before the Special Committee on Redistricting on the proposal.
“I think it addresses almost all those issues, and we’re at a time and place that we need to do it,” Shaul said. “It’s our constitutional responsibility, and if we don’t, the courts will.”
Shaul’s new map is filed under HB 2909, and a current map draft under that bill would keep Boone County and Columbia in a single district, a feature missing from the last attempt.
However, he said that draft is likely to change to accommodate other needs expressed by lawmakers, such as keeping Fort Leonard Wood and Whiteman Air Force Base in the same district.
“We’re still negotiating what that map will look like,” Shaul said.
Past attempts at redistricting have come close to compromise but were ultimately held up.
The Senate and the House have each passed their own versions of a redistricting map, but when the House shot down the Senate’s plan, the upper chamber refused to negotiate.
The legislative session ends May 13, meaning the window is closing for lawmakers to pass a map before control over the process is relinquished to the courts.
Despite that tight deadline, Shaul said he’s hopeful the map can make it through in time.
The task of redistricting is heavy. Lawmakers get the chance to decide the boundaries only once a decade, after new census data is available. The districts must be updated to reflect population shifts.
The state is also facing multiple lawsuits over redistricting delays. Most recently, Paul Berry III, a Republican candidate for the 2nd Congressional District, filed a lawsuit in federal court demanding that Missouri’s judiciary take over the process in light of legislative lag.