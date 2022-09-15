Hospitals across Missouri are facing a “crisis” caring for patients in acute care settings who can’t find long-term care through the Department of Mental Health due to the agency’s chronic shortage of workers.

Patty Morrow, vice president of behavioral health services for Mercy Health, testified during a legislative hearing Wednesday that “the problem is pervasive and systemic” as residents languish on waitlists for services.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you