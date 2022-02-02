JEFFERSON CITY − A controversial substance known to have opioid-like effects could come under state regulation in Missouri.
A bill advanced by the House of Representatives would regulate the sale and use of kratom in consumable products, as well require that they be labeled accurately. It would also prohibit the sale of kratom to people younger than 18.
The traditional Southeast Asian herbal medicine has been gaining popularity in the United States as an intoxicant. The substance is not recognized as a controlled substance by the FDA as it can lead to risks of addiction and abuse.
But the bill’s sponsor, Rep. Phil Christofanelli, R-St. Peter’s, said Tuesday that he has heard from committee testimony that the substance can provide a mild stimulant and pain relief similar to the effects of coffee, if taken in measured quantities.
“People who have had a history of being hooked on dangerous opiate drugs find that kratom relieves them from craving dangerous drugs like heroin or opiates and allows them to live a a life free of that addiction,” he said.
Christofanelli said there have been individuals who mixed kratom with other substances and sold them across the state.
“The Kratom Consumer Protection Act creates a very basic regulatory framework,” he said. “Its active ingredient amounts cannot be changed, and neither can it be adulterated with dangerous substances.”
The House gave preliminary approval to the bill Tuesday. Another vote is needed to send it to the Senate.
The House passed another bill relating to opioid addiction treatment.
Sponsored by Rep. Dirk Deaton, R-Noel, the bill deals with the Opioid Addiction Treatment and Recovery Fund. Placed into statute in anticipation of a settlement being reached by the Missouri Attorney General’s office with manufacturers and distributors of opioid drugs, it would consist of settlement funds, other appropriations, gifts, grants, donations or bequests.
Deaton said funds will be deposited for the next several decades. The Department of Mental Health, the Department of Health and Senior Services, the Department of Social Services and the Department of Public Safety will collectively administer the funds.
“We want to ensure that these funds are utilized in the most transparent way to help combat effects of opioid misuse and abuse, which unfortunately, we continue to see in our state and around the country,” Deaton said.
Deaton’s bill passed with 145 votes in favor and Rep. Jeff Coleman, R-Grain Valley, casting the lone vote in opposition. The bill now moves to the Senate.