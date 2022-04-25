JEFFERSON CITY — The House approved an amendment Monday that would limit high school transgender athletes to play on sports teams that are organized for the biological sex on their birth certificates.
The amendment came on the heels of a similar amendment approved by the chamber two weeks ago and is part of a national conservative push to restrict transgender students.
The amendment to HB 1973 was sponsored by Rep. Ron Copeland, R-Salem,. The original bill, sponsored by Rep. Kurtis Gregory, R-Marshall, proposed a change to the definition of a school bus.
Throughout the discussion, Copeland said the amendment was motivated by a desire to protect his daughter, and that he had spoken with her and his wife about the legislation.
Rep. Keri Ingle, D-Lee's Summit, said the wording of the bill was incorrect because birth certificates only indicate sex, not biological sex, which can be changed.
The approximately two-hour debate reached an emotional peak about halfway through, with lawmakers sharing personal stories and shouting at each other on the floor.
"I get so sick of hearing people say they support this nonsense to protect their daughters," Rep. Peter Merideth, D-St. Louis, said in response to Copeland. "This isn't just about (your kids). It's about kids that aren't just like them. And it's time we stand up for all of them."
Rep. Ian Mackey, D-St. Louis, who was vocal in opposition to the similar amendment two weeks ago, said the issue was not one where lawmakers could "agree to disagree."
"Your vote on the record will last forever. It will last forever. And I can guarantee you that while not all of you will regret it, I know that some of you looking at me right now will. Do the right thing," Mackey said, enunciating each word clearly.
Rep. Shamed Dogan, R-Ballwin, was also vocal against the amendment. In the past, he has been one of the only Republicans to oppose similar legislation.
Dogan proposed his own amendment that would prohibit schools from discriminating against current or prospective employees based on their sexual orientation or gender identity.
"This will send the message to anyone who wants to be a teacher in Missouri: 'You are welcome in Missouri,'" Dogan said.
That amendment failed on a 60-77 vote.
Gregory said he approved of Copeland's amendment to the bill before it reached the House floor.
"I truly think the amendment, it's about fairness," Gregory said in his closing comments.
The amendment was adopted with a 93-41 vote. The bill then won first-round approval on a 90-42 vote. It needs another vote to move to the Senate.
In the previous debate about transgender athletes, the House added an amendment to HB 2140 that would let school district voters decide whether they want to bar transgender girls from participating in girls' school sports.