JEFFERSON CITY — The House Wednesday gave initial approval to a bill that would make it a felony to damage, destroy or steal an ATM.
The sponsor of HB 725 is Rep. Rick Francis, R-Perryville. Francis pointed out that while the state can charge those who destroy ATMs with crimes like vandalism or property damage, there is no specific penalty for ATM "smash-and-grabs."
He said ATM thefts and vandalism are especially destructive in rural communities because some towns may only have a single ATM with which to access financial services.
"We are trying to clarify these crimes ... to deter the criminal activity is taking place in Missouri and hopefully protect critical financial services in our communities," Francis said.
Rep. Peter Merideth, D-St. Louis, argued that it is unnecessary to further criminalize destroying ATMs because doing so is already a crime.
When the legislature overhauled the criminal code in 2014, Merideth said, legislators sought to reduce the amount of duplicative crimes in the code so people would not receive stacking penalties for one offense. Merideth said incarcerating people for a long time for nonviolent crimes is not good for society and costs the state a fortune.
"It's not going to make it go away," Merideth said. "It's not going to fix it. It's just going to be people are locked up for longer and our incarcerations are going to go back up, and our state's going to have to keep paying more money in 10 and 15 years on the prison system."
Rep. LaKeySha Bosley, D-St. Louis, pointed out that the state has a huge budget surplus and should spend it on areas like housing, health care and child care. She said this deters people from committing crimes because funding these areas addresses the root causes of crime.