JEFFERSON CITY — The House Wednesday gave initial approval to a bill that would make it a felony to damage, destroy or steal an ATM.

The sponsor of HB 725 is Rep. Rick Francis, R-Perryville. Francis pointed out that while the state can charge those who destroy ATMs with crimes like vandalism or property damage, there is no specific penalty for ATM "smash-and-grabs."

