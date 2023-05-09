JEFFERSON CITY — The House approved compromise legislation Tuesday that asks voters to make it more difficult to amend the state constitution.

HJR 43 changes the initiative petition process, requiring that 57% of Missouri citizens approve an initiative rather than a simple majority. The Senate also is expected to approve the proposed changes, which were a priority for the Republican majority this session. 

  • Clayton Vickers is a graduate student at the University of Missouri Journalism School, and through his education there he aspires to become a public-affairs journalist of great renown.

    Clayton is working in Jefferson City to cover the ongoings of the state legislature and the stories within the community that matter to Missourians. He hopes to utilize his political science background to step into government-accountability reporting that places power into the hands of constituents (at any scale).

    Clayton will graduate with his master's degree in Spring of 2024 after completing an internship with a reputable publication.

  • Fred Anklam Jr. manages state government reporters. He can be reached at anklamf@missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 573-882-5720.