JEFFERSON CITY — The House gave initial approval Monday to a bill that would reinstate the presidential preference primary in Missouri.

The bill, which combines HBs 267 and 347, was amended to establish that the primary will take place on "the first Tuesday after the first Monday in April."

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • State Government reporter, spring 2023. Reach me at samanthadietel@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5720.

Recommended for you