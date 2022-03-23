JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri House added a laundry list of amendments to a bill about mail theft Wednesday.
House Bill 1637 won preliminary approval by the House on Wednesday, along with 15 amendments, eight of which were then amended.
The original bill was sponsored by Rep. Adam Schwadron, R-St. Charles. The bill would increase penalties surrounding porch piracy. A person's first offense would lead to a Class A misdemeanor charge, and subsequent offenses would be Class E felonies.
People who steal mail delivered by the U.S Postal Service face federal charges and up to five years in prison.
Schwadron changed the bill's title so representatives could make the wide-ranging amendments.
"We're going to open it up to 'crime prevention,'" he said. "We've got a lot of great bills up here, so I want to give a few people the opportunity to get theirs across the finish line."
Rep. Jim Murphy, R-Mehlville, provided an amendment that would make burglary with a firearm a Class C felony. He said Missouri's neighborhoods have become grounds for mayhem.
"What we have today is a form of terrorism that's going through our neighborhoods," he said.
The other amendments included those that would make revealing a judge's personal information a Class D felony, establish a violent offenders' registry, and destroy expunged records.
The bill requires a further vote by the House before being sent to the Senate.