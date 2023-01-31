JEFFERSON CITY — A House bill advocating for an interstate compact allowing physicians to practice in multiple states was met with a great deal of support Tuesday afternoon.

HB 348 would establish Missouri as a member of the Interstate Medical Licensure Compact.

