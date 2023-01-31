JEFFERSON CITY — A House bill advocating for an interstate compact allowing physicians to practice in multiple states was met with a great deal of support Tuesday afternoon.
HB 348 would establish Missouri as a member of the Interstate Medical Licensure Compact.
The compact is an agreement that allows states to work together, significantly streamlining the licensing process for physicians who want to practice in multiple states, according to the bills sponsor and committee Chairman Rep. Jeff Coleman, R-Grain Valley.
The Professional Registration and Licensing Committee heard several testimonies regarding the bill, and was met with little resistance.
Missouri borders eight states. Two of the largest cities in Missouri, St. Louis and Kansas City, border other states.
“All of those [bordering] states are part of this compact except for Arkansas,” said Coleman. “It would allow for us to have a much more streamlined process to get licensed in other states and have them come into Missouri as well.”
Coleman said that joining the compact would bring more physicians to Missouri, “which we need because we don’t have the coverage that we need right now.”
“It helps Missourians have access to healthcare by allowing our potential Kansas and Illinois physicians to practice, and it helps our overwhelmed and understaffed hospitals with recruitment,” said Coleman.
Garnering support from both sides of the aisle, Rep. Patty Lewis, D-Kansas City, vocalized her avid support of the bill.
As a registered nurse with more than 20 years of healthcare experience, Lewis said that it can take several months for physicians to receive their licensing here in Missouri.
“According to the research I did, it will simplify it to just a few weeks. We want to get our physicians practicing right now as quickly as possible,” said Lewis.
Marschall Smith, the executive director of the Interstate Medical Licensure Compact Commission, further highlighted Lewis’ point.
“On average, all licenses issued are done within seven to 10 days of the receipt being provided to the board requesting that license be issued,” said Smith. “It is effective, it is efficient.”
Smith went on to testify that Missouri is a member of 37 different compacts, so joining compacts is nothing new for the state.