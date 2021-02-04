JEFFERSON CITY — Low-income pregnant women, new mothers and those with children under 5 may soon receive vouchers to shop at farmers markets.
A bill to do so, proposed by Rep. Martha Stevens, D-Columbia, was also proposed last session. It passed through committees but did not reach a floor vote in the House because the session largely focused on COVID-19.
If passed, Missouri would enter a grant program run by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The federal government would cover 100% of food costs and 70% of administrative costs. Thirty-nine states and Washington, D.C., already participate in the program, Stevens said.
Vouchers would immediately be available in the 45 counties, including Boone, where Missouri already operates a similar grant program that allows seniors to shop at farmers markets. The list of counties could grow if the state finds more markets to partner with.
Rep. Mike Haffner, R-Pleasant Hill, said he strongly supports the program. His family helps run pregnancy resource centers.
“My family is very familiar with this program,” Haffner said. “It is a success. From a health perspective, it works.”
Haffner congratulated Stevens on the bill after the hearing.
“You nailed it,” Haffner said.
Haffner’s only concern was the state covering 30% of administrative costs, which were estimated to be higher in this bill than they were in the 2020 version, at about $100,000 for the first year.
Representatives from the Missouri Department of Agriculture said the reason for the increase was merely its experience with another year of the existing senior voucher program. The department decided that another employee would be needed along with more incentives for local health agencies.
While there is not a set number for how much the state will pay, Stevens said she believed the cost would be worth it.
“I think overall $100,000 out of general revenue is a good investment for this program and what it can do for these families,” Stevens said.
The program could also be a boon for Missouri farmers because it incentivizes people to shop smaller and more locally. One goal is that many families will continue to shop at farmers markets even after they are no longer eligible for vouchers, Stevens said.
“I think this is not only a win for women and children, this is a win for farmers,” Rep. LaDonna Appelbaum, D-St. Louis, said.