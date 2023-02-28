JEFFERSON CITY — The House Judiciary Committee discussed a bill on Monday that would create a conviction review unit in Missouri.

The unit described in the bill, which is sponsored by Rep. LaKeySha Bosley, D-St. Louis, would investigate defendants' claims of innocence.

