JEFFERSON CITY — The House Judiciary Committee discussed a bill on Monday that would create a conviction review unit in Missouri.
The unit described in the bill, which is sponsored by Rep. LaKeySha Bosley, D-St. Louis, would investigate defendants' claims of innocence.
Bosley said this unit could help rural prosecutors whose counties do not already have such units established.
Darrell Moore, the executive director of the Missouri Office of Prosecution Services and the Missouri Association of Prosecuting Attorneys, testified in support of the bill. Moore said that only three Missouri counties — Jackson, St. Louis County and St. Louis City — have this type of unit in place.
Moore said the unit would investigate whether a defendant is innocent, make a determination and then send the report to the prosecutor.
Michelle Smith, founder of the Missouri Justice Coalition, said 56 people in Missouri have been exonerated since 1999, when the University of Michigan's National Registry of Exonerations started tracking this data.
Smith said those 56 people from Missouri have lost a collective 645.7 years because of being imprisoned improperly.
"We have an epidemic of innocence in this country and in this state," Smith said.
The committee also discussed a bill that would adjust requirements of the sexual offender registry.
Rep. Justin Hicks, R-Lake St. Louis, who sponsors the bill, said that multiple offenses currently listed under tiers I and II would be moved to tier III.
These offenses are primarily those committed against minors or a person who is incapacitated.
A tier III offense requires that the offender remain on the registry for the rest of their life.
Hicks said this would protect adults who have mental disabilities that may limit their cognitive ability to take care of themselves.
Hicks said the bill would also be codifying language already established by the Missouri Supreme Court in a Jan. 31 ruling.
He also said these changes would ensure that the Missouri registry would comply with guidelines established by the federal government, which is important to continue to receive federal funding.
Rep. David Tyson Smith, D-Columbia, said the tier adjustments may require some more review. He said he is concerned that some prosecutors may use this as leverage to force people into pleas.
"The requirement to register for lifetime is a very, very severe and significant penalty," Smith said.