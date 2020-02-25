JEFFERSON CITY — A Republican lawmaker wants to pass a bill that would exempt religious private schools from having to pay their hourly-waged workers at least the Missouri minimum wage.
Several Democrats oppose the bill, with one of them calling it “offensive” and “ridiculous.”
People work at private schools because they want to serve students, said State Rep. Tim Remole, R-Exello, the main sponsor of House Bill 1559. Forcing the schools to pay at least minimum wage to their employees would impose a financial burden and force them to delay school projects essential to serve their students, Remole said Tuesday during debate in the House.
The bill “will help out private schools so they can operate freely,” Remole said.
Missouri voters agreed to increase the state’s minimum wage in 2018; Remole’s bill would exempt private schools.
Rep. Peter Meredith, D-St. Louis, said the bill would discourage those who work hard and now make at, or close to, the minimum wage. He said some critics believe special interest groups pushed the minimum wage.
The workers “were the ones fighting for this minimum wage increase,” Meredith said. “They were the special interests that pushed this bill, and we are going to tell Missourians that we think what we pass in this chamber is less driven by special interests than the initiative petition to raise the minimum wage.
“But I am sorry, that’s offensive and ridiculous.””
Missouri’s minimum wage is $9.45 an hour, and it’s scheduled to increase by 85 cents every year until it reaches $12 an hour in 2023. Employers aren’t required to pay their employees the minimum wage if they are a charitable or religious organization, according to state law.
Rep. Bill Falkner, R-St. Joseph, supported the bill not only because he said many of the workers at private schools work on a voluntary basis, but also forcing the minimum wage requirement into private schools would bring a side effect to parents — tuition increases.
With an added financial burden in place on these small private schools, “that cost inevitably is going to have to be transferred to parents,” Falkner said.
Rep. Doug Clemens, D-St. Ann, said there’s no need to carve out wages for those who work “diligently for children in a Christian or private school.”
“We need to do the right thing, pay these people (for) what they work,” Clemens said.
Remole said workers unhappy with their wages at private schools are free to pursue better-paying work.
He said every private school worker he has spoken with supported the bill.